On Wednesday, another advancement took place at the Racine Unified School District Aquatic Center. The facility is currently under construction, just west of J. I. Case High School, at 7543 Washington Ave. (Highway 20).

The pool has been filled, and with that, the center is one step closer to being open. RUSD announced the update on their Facebook page here.

“Get ready to make a splash! Water was added to the new Aquatic Center’s pool today. We’re looking forward to opening this facility to the entire community later this fall” says Racine Unified School District’s Facebook.

Read more about the project by clicking here.

RUSD School News

Keep in touch with what’s happening in our community by subscribing to the Racine County Eye. Follow our school segment here.

Rating: 5 out of 5.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!