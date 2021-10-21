On Wednesday, another advancement took place at the Racine Unified School District Aquatic Center. The facility is currently under construction, just west of J. I. Case High School, at 7543 Washington Ave. (Highway 20).

The pool has been filled, and with that, the center is one step closer to being open. RUSD announced the update on their Facebook page here.

“Get ready to make a splash! Water was added to the new Aquatic Center’s pool today. We’re looking forward to opening this facility to the entire community later this fall” says Racine Unified School District’s Facebook.

Read more about the project by clicking here.

RUSD School News

Keep in touch with what’s happening in our community by subscribing to the Racine County Eye. Follow our school segment here.

Rating: 5 out of 5.
$
$
$

Your contribution is appreciated.

Advertising disclosure
To support our site and content, we work with partners to present valuable offers to help you save, earn, and get ahead. We may be compensated for the purchase of goods and services made through the links in this offer program.
Offers for you
Curated offers for our readers
advertiser disclosure
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Start with a free trial.

Get your students coding in no time!

CodeMonkey is a fun and educational game-based environment where kids learn to code without any prior experience. After completing CodeMonkey's award-winning coding courses, kids will be able to navigate through the programming world with a sense of confidence and accomplishment.

Kids will love learning to code with CodeMonkey

  • Ready to Go Courses. With CodeMonkey’s teacher kit and support team, anyone can teach the basics of computer science.
  • Real Coding Languages. CodeMonkey's courses teach text-based coding so students learn to program like a real developer.
  • Game-Based Learning. Kids learn coding in an engaging and rewarding environment that utilizes gaming elements.

Free Trial - Enjoy a full-blown gaming experience that will teach your kids to code!