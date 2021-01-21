Charter Communications, Inc. announced today the opening of a new Spectrum Store in Mount Pleasant. The Spectrum store gives consumers in the Racine area a convenient option for adding or managing their Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile, or Voice services.

“Our Spectrum stores team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected,” said Pattie Eliason, Senior Vice President, Spectrum Stores & Retail. “They are working to make our new store in Mount Pleasant a safe, convenient environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments, while ensuring we adhere to current local and state health and safety guidelines.”

The new Mount Pleasant store at 5423B Washington Ave. is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. To help protect the safety of customers and employees, and in accordance with CDC guidelines and state and local orders, social distancing is required in the store, with occupancy of the store managed by store employees. Spectrum stores are cleaned and disinfected regularly, with frequent cleaning of high-touch areas and hand sanitizer available throughout the store.

The new Spectrum store offers the latest devices and accessories compatible with Spectrum Mobile, which is designed to provide customers the highest quality experience at great value, including access to next-generation 5G service where available. Customers can save up to 40% on a single line with unlimited data compared to other national carriers.* They also can bring their own phone or choose from among the latest mobile devices and accessories.

Store visitors also have the opportunity to experience the power of Spectrum Internet, featuring starting speeds of 200 Mbps and plans with connections up to 1 gigabit per second, as well as the interactive Spectrum TV App, which gives customers access to the Spectrum TV® content across a wide variety of platforms and devices.

Along with sampling and ordering Spectrum services, customers also can complete a variety of transactions at the store, including account payments and upgrading or exchanging equipment.

Information on Spectrum store locations can be found online along with more information about Spectrum products and services. 24-hour customer assistance is always available at 1-855-707-7328.

*Savings based on HarrisX taxes, fees and surcharges calculation. Visit spectrummobile.com for details.