MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) expects to receive an initial allocation of about 47,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Johnson & Johnson, next week. The vaccine doses will be incorporated into the state’s vaccine allocation strategy.

The U.S. Food & Drug on Feb. 27 issued an emergency use authorization for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Unlike the other two COVID-19 vaccines (produced by Pfiizer and Moderna), this third vaccine requires only a single dose. The newest vaccine has simpler storage requirements than the current vaccines. It can be kept in a refrigerator for up to three months, which allows the vaccine to be shipped directly to all areas of the state.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is held to the same high safety standards by the FDA as the other authorized COVID-19 vaccines. The trials show it is very effective at protecting people against being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19. We strongly encourage you to take whichever vaccine you are offered when it is your turn,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. “Vaccinations are some of the best tools we have to overcome this virus. And just one year ago, we would have been astonished and thrilled to know that we would have three effective and safe vaccines available to us.”

People can expect similar post-vaccination symptoms with all the COVID-19 vaccines, such as feeling tired, having a sore arm, swelling on the arm where you got the vaccine, and a fever. These are all indications that the vaccine is working.

The COVID-19 vaccination process continues to change rapidly and DHS will continue to provide updates about vaccine information as they become available. For up-to-date information, visit the DHS COVID-19 vaccine webpage.