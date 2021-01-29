The Wisconsin Human Society needs some unusual supplies after 160 exotic animals from a Brown County residence were seized by law enforcement, according to a press release.
Officials are collecting supplies for 52 ball pythons and 108 rats and mice following the seizure.
“As you can imagine, this sudden influx of species with such unique needs does put a strain on WHS resources,” the press release reads in part.
None of the animals are available for adoption because of the ongoing law enforcement investigation, according to the press release.
The release includes a link to an Amazon wish list asking for bedding, reptile heating pads, temperature and humidity gauges.
The full list is available online at https://amzn.to/3osMXGL.
Society officials are also seeking money to assist with providing care for the exotic animals, according to the release.
A crowdfunding effort had raised about $995 as of Friday afternoon, according to the Society’s Facebook page.
