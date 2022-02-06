Advertisements

News from Edgewood College

For more information contact: Ed Taylor, Chief of Staff, 608-663-2333

Area Students Make Dean’s List at Edgewood College

MADISON, WI (02/02/2022)– The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at Edgewood College for the Fall 2021 semester:

Kyle Semrad of Racine

Marisa Spiering of Waterford

Located in Madison, Wis., Edgewood College is a liberal arts Catholic college in the Dominican tradition.

We serve approximately 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students.The College offers more than 40 academic and professional programs, including master’s degrees in business, education, and nursing, and doctoral degrees in educational leadership and nursing practice.

For more information about Edgewood College, please visit

www.edgewood.edu , or call Ed Taylor, Chief of Staff at 608-663-2333.

NOTE: You are receiving this press release because the student or their parents are from your area. This press release above was prepared for: Editor & Publisher – Racine County Eye.

—

Sign in to your free Merit account to view all stories sent to you from Merit.