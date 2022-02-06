Advertisements

TAMPA, FL (02/04/2022)– Grace Spiegelhoff, of Burlington, earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the Fall 2021 semester.

Spiegelhoff is majoring in Biology BS.

Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.

