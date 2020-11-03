Racine County Eye partnered with the Associated Press to provide full coverage of the election. Please bookmark this page and check back often to get the latest polling information and results. Don’t forget, the polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. For polling locations, visit myvotewi.gov.
Election news
General Election 2020: Here’s who will be on the ballot
Looking to find out who will be on your ballot for the Nov. 3, 2020 election? Here’s an easy way to find out. We’ve also included campaign finance, polling data, and campaign spending reports for federal races. These are live dashboards that will be updated daily. Congressional, state assembly and county races Presidential Election Total […]
Presidential Election
1st Congressional District* & Racine County Races
*Includes Racine and Kenosha counties, and parts of Rock, Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties
Kenosha County Races