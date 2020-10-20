Advertisements

Nissi’s Cake Room, 3214 Washington Avenue, opens its doors in West Racine despite challenging circumstances. A global pandemic, road construction, and fleeing Honduras aren’t stopping a local baker from following her dreams. Bakery owner, Nidia Irias’ love for baking wasn’t letting anything get in her way from the opening her own storefront.

In September of 2020, Nidia Irias opened the bakery. This journey is a long time coming, but worth it to the Irias family.

Leaving Honduras

In 2007, Nadia and her husband, Javier, escaped from their homeland. The violence in Honduras prompted the two to leave. The United States is full of promising opportunities that Irias set out to achieve. She left her life behind and her former profession of being a Pharmacist.

The couple settled in Racine, Wisconsin in the early 2000s. Irias was unable to continue practicing as a Pharmacist due to a language barrier. She has children at home that she knew she needed to provide for them. So, she began taking English classes. Additionally, she started baking.

“Chemistry is a big part of baking. The way you combine ingredients will create something new, there are reactions involved in it,” says Nissi’s Cake Room owner.

Blossoming into a Bakery

Nissi’s Cake Room Logo

As a child, Irias loved to bake. As she’s grown, so have her skills. Baking isn’t just a hobby anymore, she’s perfected her craft. Thus, with such experience, Nissi’s Cake Room was born.

Members of Irias’ church began requesting cakes and cupcakes. The request were overwhelming so Irias’ husband had to jump into help his wife. He’s an engineer by trade and was able to make the unusual celebration cakes that people ordered, come alive.

Opening a bakery has been a result of Irias’ hard work. What makes her bakery different than the others?

Pastries and Treats

Photo Credit: Nissi’s Cake Room

The pastries at Nissi’s Cake Room are unique because the ingredients come from fresh and new flavors. The shop focuses on making macarons, cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and sweet breads. Nissi’s Cake Room offers an array of cake shapes and designs.

Her specialty is Swiss meringue, a light and creamy frosting. The process to make it may be longer than traditional buttercream, but it’s worth every minute. Her reward is hearing from her customers how much they enjoy every bite.

“We have a flavor for any craving,” she says and this is what makes the bakery unique. Anything from Tres Leches to Elderflower Lemon can be found at this creative shop. There list of flavors on their Facebook page here.

Photo Credit: Nissi’s Cake Room

Support the Shop

Pick up some sweets at Nissi’s Cake Room. It’s open starting at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. On Saturdays, they are open from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and ready to serve you.

This long held dream is finally a reality. You can support the shop by ordering from Nissi’s Cake Room if you have a wedding, birthday, baby shower or any other event you want to make special.

If you have a sweet tooth, this is a local business you won’t want to miss out on supporting.

Nominate a Business

If there is a business that you love, consider nominating them to be the next Racine County Eye Business Spotlight. Click here to nominate them. Read about other local businesses and their stories here. Contact Emma Widmar at ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com for more information.

Rating: 5 out of 5.

One-time $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $5 $10 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!