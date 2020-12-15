RACINE – Forget about making that annual in-person trek to Racine City Hall to pay your property taxes. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, City Hall remains closed to the public. That means choosing another payment method.

Property tax bills are expected to arrive in the mail this week (Dec. 14-19) with instructions on how to make payments. Here are the payment options:

By mail

Each property tax bill will come with a pre-labeled (not pre-postaged) envelope for easy return of payment through the mail. If you’re paying with a two-party mortgage escrow check, you must endorse it.

Please don’t combine any other payments with your current property payment. This will significantly delay the receipt of your taxes.

Telephone or online

Residents wishing to pay with a credit or debit card can call 1-888-2PAY-TAX or visit https://www.cityofracine.org/PropertyTax/.

You’ll have to enter the jurisdiction code (5870), your eight-digit real estate parcel number or your nine-digit personal property parcel number (found on the front of the tax bill), and your credit card information. Residential taxpayers must select: Real Estate Tax.

Keep in mind that you’ll be charged a convenience fee that is based on the amount of the transaction.

Drop box

Taxpayers may drop off payments in the RED drop box located next to the steps of the west entrance at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. As a reminder, NO CASH payments are accepted in the drop box.

Remember the deadlines

Mailed payment must be postmarked by Dec. 31, 2020 to be counted for 2020.

Full payment or the first installment payment is due Jan. 31, 2021. If a property owner’s tax bill qualifies and they choose to pay in installments, subsequent due dates are March 31, 2021, May 31, 2021 and July 31, 2021.

Tax receipts will not be mailed. However, a copy can be obtained and printed at http://tax.cityofracine.org/search.aspx

For additional questions about payments, please contact the Racine City Clerk’s office at 262-636-9171 email: clerks@cityofracine.org

