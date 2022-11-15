CALEDONIA — No injuries were reported in a fire that damaged a detached, two-story garage in the 3800 block of Four Mile Road here Tuesday morning.

The Caledonia Fire Department was called to the scene at about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday. The property owner reported that the garage was on fire and flames were visible.

Caledonia firefighters extinguish blaze

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire within a few minutes of applying water. The garage had living space on the second floor but the property owner reported that it was not occupied. A search of the building confirmed that it was unoccupied. The fire damage was confined to the garage building.

Credit: Caledonia Fire Department Credit: Caledonia Fire Department

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimate was given.

Police & Fire

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.