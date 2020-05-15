RACINE — A lamp located in a bedroom started a house fire on Grand Avenue Friday, May 15, but no one was injured.

Officials with the Racine Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 1144 Grand Avenue at 3:15 p.m., according to a press release from the department.

When firefighters arrived at Refujio and Gloria Ramirez’s home, they found light smoke billowing out of the building. They extinguished the fire, which was contained to the master bedroom.

“The home was turned over to the owners after the fire was extinguished and investigated. The cause was a lamp that overheated next to the bed and plastic storage bins,’ according to the press release.

The estimated damage to the home was set at $40,000.