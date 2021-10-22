No one was injured in a basement fire that caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to a home on Thursday afternoon.

The South Shore Fire Department was called to the home at 3518 Hwy KR shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, crews found smoke showing from the structure and located the fire in the basement. The fire was extinguished within about 20 minutes. The fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical appliance.

The American Red Cross assisted the home’s occupants. Other agencies assisting the South Shore Fire Department were the Somers Fire Department and WE Energies.