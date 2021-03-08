Firefighters from the Racine Fire Department put out a fire that caused about $25,000 in damage at 6:10 a.m. Monday morning in the 1700 Block of Villa Street.

Three fire engines, a truck, a quint, and an ambulance responded to the fire. The responding personnel included 23 firefighters, two commanding officers and two fire investigators.

Smoke billowed from the eaves of the house on the second story, according to a press release by the Racin Fire Department. No one was injured.

“The Racine Fire Department would like to remind citizens of the importance of having operational smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in their homes whether it be a house, apartment, or condominium,” the press release reads. “Also, please have an escape plan and practice it regularly.”

Photos by Rob Knight