RACINE – The office of State Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Caledonia, is accepting nominations for the 2021 First Responder of the Year. The deadline is this Friday (Oct. 8).
“First responders, and their dedication to selfless service, are important members of our community. It is critical that we continue to thank them for their service, especially in such extraordinary times. This award marks one small way that we as a community can express our gratitude to all those who put their lives on the line for the safety of others,” Wittke said in a statement.
Nominations are open for any extraordinary police officer, sheriff’s deputy, firefighter or emergency service provider.
Click here to nominate a first responder.