RACINE COUNTY – Wednesday (Dec. 1) is the first day that candidates for local office can circulate nomination papers for the Spring 2022 election, scheduled for April 5.

Local government voters will elect board members, supervisors, alderpersons, trustees and judges. The deadline for filing nomination papers in most cases is Jan. 4, 2022. If necessary, a primary election will be held on Feb. 15, 2022.

Here is a recap of positions to be filled in the upcoming spring election. With the exception of Racine County, all are located East of Interstate 94.

Racine County

District II Court of Appeals Judge (six-year term). Paul F. Reilly is the incumbent.

Branch 2 Circuit Court Judge (six-year term). Eugene A. Gasiorkiewicz is the incumbent.

Branch 4 Circuit Court Judge (six-year term). Mark Nielsen is the incumbent.

Branch 6 Circuit Court Judge (six-year term). Kristen Cafferty is the incumbent

All 21 County Supervisors (two-year term). Incumbents are: Nick Demske (District 1), Fabi Maldonado (District 2), Steve Smetana (District 3), Melissa Kaprelian (District 4), Jody Spencer (District 5), Q.A. Shakoor II (District 6), Russell “Rusty” Clark (District 7), Brett A. Nielsen (District 8), Eric Hopkins (District 9), Kelly Kruse (District 10), Robert N. Miller (District 11), Donald J. Trottier (District 12), Tom Kramer (District 13), Jason Eckman (District 14), John A. Wisch (District 15), Scott Maier (District 16), Robert Grove (District 17), Thomas E Roanhouse (District 18), Tom Hincz (District 19), Thomas Pringle (District 20), Mike Dawson (District 21).

Completed nomination papers are due Jan. 4, 2022, to Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen, 730 Washington Ave, Racine, WI 53403.

To view County Supervisor district boundaries, visit the Racine County website.

Racine Unified School District (RUSD)

Three Board of Education members (three-year terms) and one Board of Education member (one-year term). Incumbents are: Matthew Hanser (District 8, three-year term), Kimberly Hoover (District 9, three-year term), Dulce Cervantes (District 3, one-year term). The District 1 seat (three-year term) is currently vacant.

Completed nomination papers, a campaign registration statement and sworn declaration of candidacy are due Jan. 4, 2022, to: RUSD Deputy Clerk for Elections Elizabeth Tobias, 3109 Mount Pleasant St, Racine, WI 53404.

New candidate information packets and district boundary information on the Racine Unified School District website.

City of Racine

Municipal Judge (four-year term). Robert Weber is the incumbent.

Seven alderpersons (two-year terms). Incumbents are: Mollie Jones (District 2), Edward Santiago Jr. (District 4), Jeffrey Peterson (District 6), Marcus West (District 8), Sam Peete (District 10), Henry Perez (District 12), Jason Meekma (District 14).

One alderperson (for term expiring April 17, 2023). Incumbent is Terry McCarthy (District 9).

Completed nomination papers are due Jan. 4, 2022, to: City Clerk Tara Coolidge, 730 Washington Ave, Racine, WI 53403.

To view City of Racine Common Council Districts, visit the City of Racine’s website.

Village of Mount Pleasant

Three trustees (two-year terms). Incumbents are: Bud Eastman (Seat 2), Denise Anastasio (Seat 4), Anna Marie Clausen (Seat 6).

Completed nomination papers are due Jan 4, 2022, to: Village Clerk Treasurer Stephanie Kohlhagen, 8811 Campus Dr, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406.

Village of Caledonia

Municipal Judge (four-year term). Robert W. Keller is the incumbent.

Three trustees (two-year terms). Incumbents are: Dale Stillman, Fran Martin, Lee Wishau.

Completed nomination papers are due Jan. 4, 2022, to: Village Clerk Joslyn Hoeffert, 5043 Chester Ln, Racine, WI 53402.

Village of Wind Point

Three trustees (two-year terms). Incumbents are: Casey Jones, Brian Biernat, Jay Hammes.

Completed nomination papers are due Jan 4, 2022, to: Village Clerk Casen J. Griffiths, 215 E. Four Mile Rd, Racine, WI 53402.

Village of North Bay

Treasurer (two-year term). Robert E. O’Brien is the incumbent

Two trustees (two-year term). Incumbents are: Paul Schroeder, Rick Cermak.

A caucus to nominate candidates for the Spring Election ballot will be scheduled between Dec. 1, 2021, and Jan. 1, 2022. The caucus will be held between Jan. 2 and 21, 2022. Notice of the scheduled caucus date will be given at least five days before the caucus event.

Village of Elmwood Park

Three trustees (two-year term).

The Village will schedule a caucus in January to nominate candidates. Interested candidates may contact Village Administrator/Clerk/Treasurer Christophe Jenkins at: Chris.Jenkins@vil.ep.wi.us.

