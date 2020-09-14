Nominations are now being accepted for the 2021 Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Awards to recognize women who are making a difference in Kenosha County.
In addition to the coveted Susan B. Anthony Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes a woman who has dedicated her life to women’s equality; additional award categories are: Business/Government/Nonprofit; Woman to Watch (Under 40); and Arts/Education.
The deadline for submitting nominations is 5 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020.
The awards seek to recognize a woman who:
- Believes in equity and exemplifies this philosophy.
- Gives of herself that others might learn, grown, advance and succeed.
- Provides inspiration through leadership.
- Serves the Kenosha County community.
The lifetime achievement award is named for Susan B. Anthony, a staunch supporter of equal rights for women. She was a well-known labor leader, publisher and suffragist who worked diligently for women’s equality.
Winners will be honored at a banquet at Madrigrano Marina Shores, 302 58th St., starting at 5 p.m., Friday, March 5, 2021.
The event is held through the cooperative efforts of three women’s organizations in the Kenosha area: the Kenosha Women’s Network, AAUW-Kenosha (WI) Branch, and Tempo Kenosha. The event is also made possible through the generous sponsors: the Kenosha Community Foundation’s Women’s Fund and the Southeast Wisconsin Labor Times.
The Susan B. Anthony Award Lifetime Achievement Award has been given to: Saundra Yelton-Stanley; Camille Thibaudeau-Meyers; Anne Bergo; Barbara Kluka, JD; Frieda Schurch; Jennifer Fostel, PhD; Rosanna Ranieri, MD; Eunice Boyer, PhD; Katherine Marks; Terry Potente; Kay Wikel; Beverly Jambois, JD; Joan Wilk, PhD; Joyce Erickson; Natalie Troha; Adelene Greene; Florence Hammelev; Kathy Barth; Jane Harrington-Heide; Patricia Johnson; Debra Hertzberg; Roseann Shales; Guida Brown; Earlene Jornt Girman; Michelle Serpe; Connie Ferwerda; Joanne Rattan; Honorable Mary Wagner; Ellen Brookhouse; Betsy Brown; Gina Madrigrano Friebus; and Mary Lou Mahone (Posthumous).
Also during the event, scholarship winners and grant recipients will be announced.
Grants are given to non-profit groups, agencies and organizations that work with girls and/or women and their families in Kenosha County. Grant applications are also due by 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4.
Scholarships are offered to Kenosha County nontraditional-aged female students who have obtained, at a minimum, an associate degree and are seeking to pursue higher education. The scholarship application deadline is also 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4.
To receive a Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Awards nomination form, as well as scholarship and grant applications, contact Rebecca Matoska-Mentink at SusanBAwards@gmail.com or call 262-515-3745.
