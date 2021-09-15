RACINE COUNTY – Nominations are now open for Wisconsin’s First Congressional District Veteran of the Year Award. The award, presented by Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, is an opportunity for a veteran to be honored for his or her service and contributions in the First District.

“The Veteran of the Year Award recognizes the work of veterans who have served our country and who continue to serve our community. It is an opportunity to honor the service and commitment of an unsung hero in Southeast Wisconsin. We ask for your help in finding those veterans who continue to selflessly devote themselves to others. If you know of a veteran in our community who deserves recognition, we want to hear from you,” Steil said in a news release.

Nominees for the award must follow these criteria:

Must be a veteran of one of the five Armed Forces of the United States, including Reserve or National Guard, or United States Merchant Marines.

Nominated veterans must live within the First Congressional District, which encompasses all of Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties and portions of Rock, Waukesha and Milwaukee counties.

Must be able to supply a DD-214.

Selection of the 2021 the Veteran of the Year Award will be selected based on:

SERVICE: Demonstrate a commitment to service in their community. This could be through advocacy, community projects, an act of heroism,or other actions.

EXCELLENCE: Provide an example of how this veteran exudes a spirit of excellence.

DEDICATION: Have a dedication to supporting their fellow veterans and building bridges between veterans and our greater Southeast Wisconsin community.

Nominations may be submitted online at https://steil.house.gov/2021-veteran-year-award-nomination.

Questions? Please call Steil’s Janesville office at 608-752-4050.

Rating: 5 out of 5.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!