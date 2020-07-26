Nonprofit event promotion

Nonprofits may submit up to two events for free to our community calendar per month. This applies only if the events are free and open to the public. We can also promote your event either on our front page, have enhanced promotion on our newsletter, Facebook page, and website, or we can promote your live Zoom event.

To get started, choose the level of event promotion you need and email Katie Knoff at kknoff@racinecountyeye.com. We’ll set you up with event contributor options.

Nonprofit: Event promotion List your calendar event on our site. $25.00

Non-profit: Event promotion Add your event, we'll feature it on our Racine County Eye news website. $100.00

Non-profit: Enhance promotion Add your event, we'll feature it on the front page of the Racine County Eye. $200.00

Non-profit: Live Zoom event promotion plus enhanced event promotion Add your live Zoom event. We'll feature the event on the front page of RCE, our newsletter, and pin it to our Facebook page. $300.00

.

For-profit event promotion

For-profit businesses may not use the Racine County Eye calendar for free.

For profit: Event listing List your calendar event on our site. $50.00

For profit: Event promotion Add your event, we'll feature it on our Racine County Eye news website. $150.00

For profit: Enhanced event promotion Add your event, we'll feature it on the front page, our newsletter, and pin it to our Facebook page. $250.00