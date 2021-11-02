Racine County Eye stands committed to helping nonprofits help others by offering annual advertising packages at substantial savings.

If you are a nonprofit that would rather spend money on helping people, this is a great way to save on advertising throughout the year.

Our packages feature social media feeds, 300 x 250 ads, calendar event promotions and our marketplace listings.

Normally one social media feed is $1,800 for the year, nonprofits can purchase that same package for $250.

The social media page highlights your nonprofit in our news feed so that people can see what your organization does and what they can do to help.

Interested, let’s get you started today.

Social media feed only: $250