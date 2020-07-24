Norbert Henry Kosterman Jr., “Nibs”, 72, died unexpectedly on Monday at his residence. He was born in Racine, November 19, 1947, son of the late Norbert and Rosemary (Nee: Filpi) Kosterman Sr.

Nibs graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1965”. He worked for 7 years for Children’s Hospital as a Physicians Billing Specialist and spent many years in the restaurant business. Nibs also owned and operated Murphy’s Bar for 11 years and will be remembered as a great conversationalist and storyteller. On February 12, 1994, Nibs married Katy Hansen Moriarity who passed away on December 15, 2003. Together, they enjoyed living in Arizona then moving back to Racine. Nibs was a recent member of Roma Lodge and in his younger years was a Big Brother. For many years, he brought joy to the children of family and friends by appearing at their homes as Santa Claus. He was a voracious reader who enjoyed cooking, playing bridge and cribbage. He looked forward to his regular breakfast gatherings with his old school friends. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his sister, Mary Jane (John) Braun; his brother, Jamie (Maria Liberty) Kosterman; step children, Paul Czuper Jr. and Sheila Osborne; nieces, nephews; other relatives and dear friends.

Relatives and friends may gather at the Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home onThursday from 1 to 3 p.m. A time of remembering will be held at 3 p.m. and will be live-streamed. All are invited and encouraged to bring and share a Nibs story. Everyone is asked to wear a mask. The live stream may be viewed at 3 p.m. by going to the Funeral Home website, select Norbert Kosterman page, services, and select live stream. Memorials to Big Brothers have been suggested.