On the heels of the opening week of the brand-new Kenosha South branch, North Shore Bank today announced the Kenosha Welcome Party to be held on Thursday, Sept. 9 from 6 – 9 p.m. at The Apis Hotel and Restaurant, 614 56th Street, Kenosha, WI 53140. The Welcome Party, presented by the community bank, will connect new residents, neighbors, local businesses, and community organizations for a night of complimentary food and drinks, music, and networking.

“North Shore Bank has been lucky to be engrained in the Kenosha community for over 20 years and benefit from the strong ties between our neighbors and businesses,” said Brian Bozek, district manager at North Shore Bank. “With this Welcome Party, we want to connect those new to the community with other residents and resources and celebrate what a special place Kenosha is to call home.”

North Shore Bank chose a variety of Kenosha favorites to feature their food, services, and programs during the Welcome Party, including The Garage, The Buzz Café, Sazzy B’s, Grace Welcome Center, Kenosha Safe Harbor Humane Society, Kenosha Area Business Alliance, Kenosha Public Library, Boundless Adventures, UW-Parkside and more. For the full list and to register for the free event, visit https://bit.ly/3hRTFGf.

North Shore Bank has been serving the residents and businesses in Kenosha since 1999, and this is just one effort in a larger plan to reinvigorate its commitment to the community through its partnerships.

North Shore Bank, headquartered in Brookfield, is a mutual savings bank and has assets of over $2.5 billion and 45 offices throughout eastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Wisconsin locations are in metro Milwaukee, Germantown, Ozaukee County, Racine, Kenosha, Appleton, Menasha, Green Bay and surrounding areas, Burlington, Union Grove, Muskego, and Door County. Locate a North Shore Bank office. You can also connect with the bank on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram.