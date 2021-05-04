North Shore Bank has announced that zoos and humane societies across the state will be the focus of the bank’s second community give-back program “Bank on Kindness,” a campaign to support local efforts of Wisconsin non-profit organizations. Until May 31, the public can donate to the local animal-focused community partner(s) of their choice through a community-focused website created by North Shore Bank.

Following the success of the February Bank on Kindness program, through which the community and North Shore Bank donated over $23,000 to local food pantries, the bank has next chosen “For the Love of Animals” to support zoos and humane societies located within their service markets. The program’s online donation portal offers a simple way for the public to donate to any or all of the nonprofits, and North Shore Bank will match all donations up to $500 for each organization.

May donations will benefit the following community partners:

· Door County Humane Society

· Elmbrook Humane Society

· Green Bay Humane Society

· Milwaukee County Zoo

· Wisconsin Humane Society (Milwaukee, WI)

· NEW Zoo & Adventure Park (Northeastern Wisconsin Zoo, Green Bay, WI)

· Ozaukee Humane Society

· Racine Humane Society

· Racine Zoo

· Safe Harbor Humane Society (Kenosha, WI)

· Washington County Humane Society

“We received such positive feedback following our February Bank on Kindness campaign that we are thrilled to be announcing our May campaign ‘For the Love of Animals,’” said Susan T. Doyle, senior vice president of retail banking at North Shore Bank. “As a community bank, our partners reflect the interests of our customers and community, so throughout the years, we’ve developed strong relationships with many of these Zoos and Humane Societies. We encourage everyone to donate so that our animal friends across the state can continue to be supported.”

To participate in the “For the Love of Animals” campaign, the public can text “Kindness” to 77948 to receive a link to the website via text or visit https://give.mastercard.com/p/northshorebank. Individuals do not need to be a North Shore Bank customer or Mastercard cardholder to donate.

North Shore Bank is also offering a special incentive during National Pet Week to encourage “For the Love of Animals” donations. From May 2 through May 8, the bank will donate $1 for every image of a pet shared on social media that tags North Shore Bank, up to a total additional contribution of $1,000 to the participating non-profits.

Additionally, in celebration of National Endangered Species Day, for every image of a zoo animal shared on May 21 and May 22 that tags North Shore Bank, the bank will donate $2, up to a total additional contribution of $1,000.

North Shore Bank, headquartered in Brookfield, is a mutual savings bank and has assets of $2.5 billion and 45 offices throughout eastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Wisconsin locations are in metro Milwaukee, Germantown, Ozaukee County, Racine, Kenosha, Appleton, Menasha, Green Bay, and surrounding areas, Burlington, Union Grove, Muskego, and Door County.