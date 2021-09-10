… we have a small favor to ask. Thousands of people have placed their trust in the Racine County Eye’s high-impact journalism because we focus on solutions-based journalism.
RACINE – A 20-year-old South Milwaukee man is in police custody following a bank robbery that happened Friday morning at North Shore Bank, 3911 N. Main St.
Officers with the Racine, Caledonia and Wind Point police departments responded at 9:05 a.m. for a report of a bank robbery. The suspect fled the bank on foot and headed towards Three Mile Road near the Prairie School. He then dove into a pod behind the Wind Meadows Leisure Center, according to the Wind Point Police Department.
“Upon identifying the approximate location of the suspect in Wind Point, a perimeter was set up by police officers from Wind Point, Racine and Caledonia,” according to the WPPD statement.
Officers with the Racine and Caledonia police departments apprehended the man. His identity has not been released, but they arrested him for the robbery of a financial instutition.
Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers of Racine County by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.