RACINE – Because of expected hazardous conditions on Lake Michigan, North Beach and Zoo Beach here are under a Beach Safety Alert starting at 7 p.m. today (Tuesday) and running until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The Racine Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) reported hazardous conditions forecast for both beaches mean that the beaches will be unsafe for swimming. The conditions include “high waves and dangerous currents that can result in significant bodily harm and injury. Individuals are also strongly encouraged to avoid shore structures such as piers.”

The unsafe conditions at North and Zoo beaches will remain in effect until the beach hazard has been lifted or expires. Individuals must follow directions from life guards and other city officials as well as any posted signs. Life guards are only on duty between 10am and 6pm.

For more information about Beach Hazard Statements, visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/beachhazards