Small Business Saturday, held nationally as a special shopping day to support locally-owned small businesses, is always the Saturday after Thanksgiving. This year, Small Business Saturday falls on November 27.

“This year, more than ever, it is crucial we support small businesses. We have such a wonderful mix of retail shops, you are sure to find something for everyone on your list,” said Kelly Kruse, Executive Director of the Downtown Racine Corporation. And as $0.67 of every dollar stays right here in the community, shopping within the Small Business sector really does make a difference. “This holiday season, please put your money where your heart is. Support your downtown and our local business owners.”

RG Natural Babies provides unique gifts for the littles in your life.

Dimples is the store with a little bit of everything.

Downtown Racine touts over 60 small businesses to shop at, all managed and owned by Racine entrepreneurs. Among these businesses is a diverse selection of authentic restaurants, 16 of which have been awarded either 2021 Best of Racine or Hometown Favorite awards. Seven of the retail shops have also received awards in 2021.

Parking meters will be free all day to accommodate shoppers’ outings. Please be aware that time limits–typically 4-hour increments–will be enforced via tire marking to ensure parking is available for everyone. Free parking does not include ramps with gates and the Lakefront Lot.

Small Business Saturday was started by American Express in 2010 and they continue to back the day by providing marketing materials and swag for the big day.

