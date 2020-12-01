Racine County had 106 property sales between November 2 and 6, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
These properties had a cash value of almost $27 million. The transfers included a Burlington apartment complex, Caledonia senior living home, and Waterford condominium.
- The apartment complex at 613 Meadow Ln, Burlington was sold by WI-owned entity to an IL-owned entity for $1,790,000.00.
- The Woods of Caledonia senior living center, 5737 Erie St, sold for $2,350,000.00. The retirement community center was sold by a MD-based entity to an IL-based entity.
- The condominium at 312 North Milwaukee St, Waterford sold for $2,050,000.00.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|1635 Secretariat Lane
|Caledonia
|$94,300.00
|2217 4 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$105,000.00
|9323 Jonathan Ct
|Caledonia
|$152,900.00
|2850 Wild Rose Way
|Caledonia
|$244,500.00
|3252 Rodney Lane
|Caledonia
|$270,000.00
|721 Kentwood Dr
|Caledonia
|$270,000.00
|3570 High Hill Circle
|Caledonia
|$285,000.00
|9914 Prairie Crossing Dr
|Caledonia
|$297,500.00
|6711 Bel Mar Ave
|Caledonia
|$512,900.00
|5924 Stefanie Way
|Caledonia
|$804,000.00
|5737 Erie St
|Caledonia
|$2,350,000.00
|408 Kendall St
|City of Burlington
|$77,500.00
|248 Conkey St
|City of Burlington
|$179,900.00
|201 N Kendrick Ave
|City of Burlington
|$205,000.00
|116 N dodge St
|City of Burlington
|$240,000.00
|133 Paul St
|City of Burlington
|$250,000.00
|101 E Washington St
|City of Burlington
|$276,000.00
|613 Meadow Ln
|City of Burlington
|$1,790,000.00
|2922 Seven Oaks Ct
|Dover
|$74,000.00
|4019 S Beaumont Ave
|Dover
|$163,000.00
|1415 Oakes Rd Unit 6
|Mt Pleasant
|$82,500.00
|45 S Newman Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$110,000.00
|1513 Pratt Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$145,000.00
|1501 Laura Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$161,900.00
|1045 Bedford Ct Unit 102
|Mt Pleasant
|$180,000.00
|943 Hunter Dr #53
|Mt Pleasant
|$200,000.00
|1127 Bedford Ct #201
|Mt Pleasant
|$209,900.00
|5843 Emstan Hills Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$214,000.00
|1459 Sunnyslope Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$250,000.00
|5822 Regency Hills Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$259,900.00
|821 Sunnyview Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$265,000.00
|6547 Spring Meadow Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$317,000.00
|4020 Royal Oaks Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$330,000.00
|6556 Altamount Circle
|Mt Pleasant
|$350,000.00
|6101 Mt Vernon Way
|Mt Pleasant
|$355,000.00
|8030 Washington Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$550,000.00
|7212 W Wind Lake Rd
|Norway
|$164,000.00
|7821 E Long Lake Dr
|Norway
|$258,000.00
|26322 Dukleth Dr
|Norway
|$360,000.00
|25907 Arrowhead Dr
|Norway
|$389,000.00
|1223 10th St
|Racine
|$6,000.00
|225 Howland Ave
|Racine
|$20,033.00
|1831 Holmes Ave
|Racine
|$31,200.00
|1651 Park Ave
|Racine
|$40,000.00
|1410 Marquette St
|Racine
|$42,500.00
|436 Parkview Dr
|Racine
|$43,900.00
|1446 Superior St
|Racine
|$54,000.00
|2713 Dwight St
|Racine
|$60,000.00
|1225 Center St
|Racine
|$60,000.00
|2834 Arlington Ave
|Racine
|$68,500.00
|4150 Lasalle St
|Racine
|$75,000.00
|2418 Ashland Ave
|Racine
|$86,600.00
|1933 Grange Ave
|Racine
|$90,000.00
|1356 Howard St
|Racine
|$90,000.00
|325 Mertens Ave
|Racine
|$94,000.00
|1724 Edgewood Ave
|Racine
|$100,000.00
|5324 Sixteenth St
|Racine
|$101,500.00
|821 Westlawn Ave
|Racine
|$112,000.00
|2029 Summit Ave
|Racine
|$114,000.00
|4223 13th St
|Racine
|$130,000.00
|2800 Norwood Dr
|Racine
|$130,000.00
|1935 Deane Blvd
|Racine
|$135,000.00
|700 Crab Tree Lane
|Racine
|$140,000.00
|1302 Melvin Ave
|Racine
|$140,000.00
|2047 Carmel Ave
|Racine
|$140,000.00
|2120 Superior St
|Racine
|$150,000.00
|1018 Harmony Dr
|Racine
|$151,000.00
|3100 Adams Dr
|Racine
|$152,000.00
|4020 Taylor Ave
|Racine
|$152,000.00
|2515 Lasalle St
|Racine
|$155,000.00
|624 Augusta St
|Racine
|$159,000.00
|1114 Kingstone Ave
|Racine
|$159,000.00
|912 Augusta St
|Racine
|$162,000.00
|825 11th St
|Racine
|$165,000.00
|1426 Virginia St
|Racine
|$169,500.00
|4224 Wright Ave
|Racine
|$170,000.00
|1238 Cleveland Ave
|Racine
|$180,000.00
|1320 Cleveland Ave
|Racine
|$183,000.00
|3700 Southwood Dr
|Racine
|$200,000.00
|2929 Concord Dr
|Racine
|$225,000.00
|333 Lake Ave U506
|Racine
|$243,000.00
|10410 5 Mile Rd
|Raymond
|$140,000.00
|4723 96th St
|Raymond
|$265,000.00
|101 S Water St
|Rochester
|$10.00
|28516 Blue Crane Ct
|Rochester
|$130,000.00
|400 Paul St
|Rochester
|$193,200.00
|29403 Eagle Ridge Dr
|Rochester
|$325,000.00
|1503 92nd St
|Sturtevant
|$150,000.00
|9625 Hallock Ave
|Sturtevant
|$260,000.00
|3725 Galahad Ct
|Sturtevant
|$324,300.00
|33902 Hillcrest Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$47,000.00
|3405 South Browns Lake Dr Unit 23
|Town of Burlington
|$182,500.00
|34125 Fulton St
|Town of Burlington
|$270,000.00
|4507 Mormon Rd
|Town of Burlington
|$400,000.00
|8302 Wheatland Rd
|Town of Burlington
|$530,000.00
|1604 S Honey Lake Rd
|Town of Burlington
|$585,000.00
|28610 Golden Circle
|Town of Waterford
|$329,000.00
|919 Main St
|Union Grove
|$100,100.00
|1612 New St
|Union Grove
|$228,000.00
|604 Park Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$195,000.00
|737 Still Pond Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$340,000.00
|742 Still Pond Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$399,999.00
|312 North Milwaukee St
|Village of Waterford
|$2,050,000.00
|142 Lakefield Ct
|Wind Point
|$332,900.00
|7 Maplewood Ct
|Wind Point
|$370,000.00
|5025 69th Dr
|Yorkville
|$225,000.00
