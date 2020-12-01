Racine County had 106 property sales between November 2 and 6, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

These properties had a cash value of almost $27 million. The transfers included a Burlington apartment complex, Caledonia senior living home, and Waterford condominium.

The apartment complex at 613 Meadow Ln, Burlington was sold by WI-owned entity to an IL-owned entity for $1,790,000.00.

The Woods of Caledonia senior living center, 5737 Erie St, sold for $2,350,000.00. The retirement community center was sold by a MD-based entity to an IL-based entity.

The condominium at 312 North Milwaukee St, Waterford sold for $2,050,000.00.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 1635 Secretariat Lane Caledonia $94,300.00 2217 4 Mile Rd Caledonia $105,000.00 9323 Jonathan Ct Caledonia $152,900.00 2850 Wild Rose Way Caledonia $244,500.00 3252 Rodney Lane Caledonia $270,000.00 721 Kentwood Dr Caledonia $270,000.00 3570 High Hill Circle Caledonia $285,000.00 9914 Prairie Crossing Dr Caledonia $297,500.00 6711 Bel Mar Ave Caledonia $512,900.00 5924 Stefanie Way Caledonia $804,000.00 5737 Erie St Caledonia $2,350,000.00 408 Kendall St City of Burlington $77,500.00 248 Conkey St City of Burlington $179,900.00 201 N Kendrick Ave City of Burlington $205,000.00 116 N dodge St City of Burlington $240,000.00 133 Paul St City of Burlington $250,000.00 101 E Washington St City of Burlington $276,000.00 613 Meadow Ln City of Burlington $1,790,000.00 2922 Seven Oaks Ct Dover $74,000.00 4019 S Beaumont Ave Dover $163,000.00 1415 Oakes Rd Unit 6 Mt Pleasant $82,500.00 45 S Newman Rd Mt Pleasant $110,000.00 1513 Pratt Ave Mt Pleasant $145,000.00 1501 Laura Ave Mt Pleasant $161,900.00 1045 Bedford Ct Unit 102 Mt Pleasant $180,000.00 943 Hunter Dr #53 Mt Pleasant $200,000.00 1127 Bedford Ct #201 Mt Pleasant $209,900.00 5843 Emstan Hills Rd Mt Pleasant $214,000.00 1459 Sunnyslope Dr Mt Pleasant $250,000.00 5822 Regency Hills Dr Mt Pleasant $259,900.00 821 Sunnyview Dr Mt Pleasant $265,000.00 6547 Spring Meadow Dr Mt Pleasant $317,000.00 4020 Royal Oaks Dr Mt Pleasant $330,000.00 6556 Altamount Circle Mt Pleasant $350,000.00 6101 Mt Vernon Way Mt Pleasant $355,000.00 8030 Washington Ave Mt Pleasant $550,000.00 7212 W Wind Lake Rd Norway $164,000.00 7821 E Long Lake Dr Norway $258,000.00 26322 Dukleth Dr Norway $360,000.00 25907 Arrowhead Dr Norway $389,000.00 1223 10th St Racine $6,000.00 225 Howland Ave Racine $20,033.00 1831 Holmes Ave Racine $31,200.00 1651 Park Ave Racine $40,000.00 1410 Marquette St Racine $42,500.00 436 Parkview Dr Racine $43,900.00 1446 Superior St Racine $54,000.00 2713 Dwight St Racine $60,000.00 1225 Center St Racine $60,000.00 2834 Arlington Ave Racine $68,500.00 4150 Lasalle St Racine $75,000.00 2418 Ashland Ave Racine $86,600.00 1933 Grange Ave Racine $90,000.00 1356 Howard St Racine $90,000.00 325 Mertens Ave Racine $94,000.00 1724 Edgewood Ave Racine $100,000.00 5324 Sixteenth St Racine $101,500.00 821 Westlawn Ave Racine $112,000.00 2029 Summit Ave Racine $114,000.00 4223 13th St Racine $130,000.00 2800 Norwood Dr Racine $130,000.00 1935 Deane Blvd Racine $135,000.00 700 Crab Tree Lane Racine $140,000.00 1302 Melvin Ave Racine $140,000.00 2047 Carmel Ave Racine $140,000.00 2120 Superior St Racine $150,000.00 1018 Harmony Dr Racine $151,000.00 3100 Adams Dr Racine $152,000.00 4020 Taylor Ave Racine $152,000.00 2515 Lasalle St Racine $155,000.00 624 Augusta St Racine $159,000.00 1114 Kingstone Ave Racine $159,000.00 912 Augusta St Racine $162,000.00 825 11th St Racine $165,000.00 1426 Virginia St Racine $169,500.00 4224 Wright Ave Racine $170,000.00 1238 Cleveland Ave Racine $180,000.00 1320 Cleveland Ave Racine $183,000.00 3700 Southwood Dr Racine $200,000.00 2929 Concord Dr Racine $225,000.00 333 Lake Ave U506 Racine $243,000.00 10410 5 Mile Rd Raymond $140,000.00 4723 96th St Raymond $265,000.00 101 S Water St Rochester $10.00 28516 Blue Crane Ct Rochester $130,000.00 400 Paul St Rochester $193,200.00 29403 Eagle Ridge Dr Rochester $325,000.00 1503 92nd St Sturtevant $150,000.00 9625 Hallock Ave Sturtevant $260,000.00 3725 Galahad Ct Sturtevant $324,300.00 33902 Hillcrest Dr Town of Burlington $47,000.00 3405 South Browns Lake Dr Unit 23 Town of Burlington $182,500.00 34125 Fulton St Town of Burlington $270,000.00 4507 Mormon Rd Town of Burlington $400,000.00 8302 Wheatland Rd Town of Burlington $530,000.00 1604 S Honey Lake Rd Town of Burlington $585,000.00 28610 Golden Circle Town of Waterford $329,000.00 919 Main St Union Grove $100,100.00 1612 New St Union Grove $228,000.00 604 Park Dr Village of Waterford $195,000.00 737 Still Pond Dr Village of Waterford $340,000.00 742 Still Pond Dr Village of Waterford $399,999.00 312 North Milwaukee St Village of Waterford $2,050,000.00 142 Lakefield Ct Wind Point $332,900.00 7 Maplewood Ct Wind Point $370,000.00 5025 69th Dr Yorkville $225,000.00