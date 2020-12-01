Racine County had 106 property sales between November 2 and 6, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record. 

These properties had a cash value of almost $27 million. The transfers included a Burlington apartment complex, Caledonia senior living home, and Waterford condominium. 

  • The apartment complex at 613 Meadow Ln, Burlington was sold by WI-owned entity to an IL-owned entity for $1,790,000.00.
  • The Woods of Caledonia senior living center, 5737 Erie St, sold for $2,350,000.00. The retirement community center was sold by a MD-based entity to an IL-based entity.
  • The condominium at 312 North Milwaukee St, Waterford sold for $2,050,000.00.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
1635 Secretariat LaneCaledonia$94,300.00
2217 4 Mile RdCaledonia$105,000.00
9323 Jonathan CtCaledonia$152,900.00
2850 Wild Rose WayCaledonia$244,500.00
3252 Rodney LaneCaledonia$270,000.00
721 Kentwood DrCaledonia$270,000.00
3570 High Hill CircleCaledonia$285,000.00
9914 Prairie Crossing DrCaledonia$297,500.00
6711 Bel Mar AveCaledonia$512,900.00
5924 Stefanie WayCaledonia$804,000.00
5737 Erie StCaledonia$2,350,000.00
408 Kendall StCity of Burlington$77,500.00
248 Conkey StCity of Burlington$179,900.00
201 N Kendrick AveCity of Burlington$205,000.00
116 N dodge StCity of Burlington$240,000.00
133 Paul StCity of Burlington$250,000.00
101 E Washington StCity of Burlington$276,000.00
613 Meadow LnCity of Burlington$1,790,000.00
2922 Seven Oaks CtDover$74,000.00
4019 S Beaumont AveDover$163,000.00
1415 Oakes Rd Unit 6Mt Pleasant$82,500.00
45 S Newman RdMt Pleasant$110,000.00
1513 Pratt AveMt Pleasant$145,000.00
1501 Laura AveMt Pleasant$161,900.00
1045 Bedford Ct Unit 102Mt Pleasant$180,000.00
943 Hunter Dr #53Mt Pleasant$200,000.00
1127 Bedford Ct #201Mt Pleasant$209,900.00
5843 Emstan Hills RdMt Pleasant$214,000.00
1459 Sunnyslope DrMt Pleasant$250,000.00
5822 Regency Hills DrMt Pleasant$259,900.00
821 Sunnyview DrMt Pleasant$265,000.00
6547 Spring Meadow DrMt Pleasant$317,000.00
4020 Royal Oaks DrMt Pleasant$330,000.00
6556 Altamount CircleMt Pleasant$350,000.00
6101 Mt Vernon WayMt Pleasant$355,000.00
8030 Washington AveMt Pleasant$550,000.00
7212 W Wind Lake RdNorway$164,000.00
7821 E Long Lake DrNorway$258,000.00
26322 Dukleth DrNorway$360,000.00
25907 Arrowhead DrNorway$389,000.00
1223 10th StRacine$6,000.00
225 Howland AveRacine$20,033.00
1831 Holmes AveRacine$31,200.00
1651 Park AveRacine$40,000.00
1410 Marquette StRacine$42,500.00
436 Parkview DrRacine$43,900.00
1446 Superior StRacine$54,000.00
2713 Dwight StRacine$60,000.00
1225 Center StRacine$60,000.00
2834 Arlington AveRacine$68,500.00
4150 Lasalle StRacine$75,000.00
2418 Ashland AveRacine$86,600.00
1933 Grange AveRacine$90,000.00
1356 Howard StRacine$90,000.00
325 Mertens AveRacine$94,000.00
1724 Edgewood AveRacine$100,000.00
5324 Sixteenth StRacine$101,500.00
821 Westlawn AveRacine$112,000.00
2029 Summit AveRacine$114,000.00
4223 13th StRacine$130,000.00
2800 Norwood DrRacine$130,000.00
1935 Deane BlvdRacine$135,000.00
700 Crab Tree LaneRacine$140,000.00
1302 Melvin AveRacine$140,000.00
2047 Carmel AveRacine$140,000.00
2120 Superior StRacine$150,000.00
1018 Harmony DrRacine$151,000.00
3100 Adams DrRacine$152,000.00
4020 Taylor AveRacine$152,000.00
2515 Lasalle StRacine$155,000.00
624 Augusta StRacine$159,000.00
1114 Kingstone AveRacine$159,000.00
912 Augusta StRacine$162,000.00
825 11th StRacine$165,000.00
1426 Virginia StRacine$169,500.00
4224 Wright AveRacine$170,000.00
1238 Cleveland AveRacine$180,000.00
1320 Cleveland AveRacine$183,000.00
3700 Southwood DrRacine$200,000.00
2929 Concord DrRacine$225,000.00
333 Lake Ave U506Racine$243,000.00
10410 5 Mile RdRaymond$140,000.00
4723 96th StRaymond$265,000.00
101 S Water StRochester$10.00
28516 Blue Crane CtRochester$130,000.00
400 Paul StRochester$193,200.00
29403 Eagle Ridge DrRochester$325,000.00
1503 92nd StSturtevant$150,000.00
9625 Hallock AveSturtevant$260,000.00
3725 Galahad CtSturtevant$324,300.00
33902 Hillcrest DrTown of Burlington$47,000.00
3405 South Browns Lake Dr Unit 23Town of Burlington$182,500.00
34125 Fulton StTown of Burlington$270,000.00
4507 Mormon RdTown of Burlington$400,000.00
8302 Wheatland RdTown of Burlington$530,000.00
1604 S Honey Lake RdTown of Burlington$585,000.00
28610 Golden CircleTown of Waterford$329,000.00
919 Main StUnion Grove$100,100.00
1612 New StUnion Grove$228,000.00
604 Park DrVillage of Waterford$195,000.00
737 Still Pond DrVillage of Waterford$340,000.00
742 Still Pond DrVillage of Waterford$399,999.00
312 North Milwaukee StVillage of Waterford$2,050,000.00
142 Lakefield CtWind Point$332,900.00
7 Maplewood CtWind Point$370,000.00
5025 69th DrYorkville$225,000.00

