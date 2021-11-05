On Sunday, November 7, 2021, Daylight Saving Time will come to an end, precisely at 2:00 a.m., and Wisconsin will revert back to Central Standard Time.

For most people, their technology will take care of setting the clocks back on phones, in cars, even major appliances, TVs, and beyond. What our technology might not do, though, is remind us of the event.

Image by Mohamed Hassan

Remember to plan for having that “extra” hour on Sunday, and to check for any appliances or clocks that won’t reset themselves.

Central Daylight Time, more commonly known as Daylight Saving Time, goes from mid-March through early November.

Daylight Saving Time History

Learn more about Daylight Saving Time, why it isn’t “Daylight Savings Time,” and other interesting tidbits at these sites:

