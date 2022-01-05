RACINE – With opening night a mere two days away, the Racine Theatre Guild announced today that this weekend’s performances of “Nunsense” have been canceled citing COVID-19 breakthrough cases among cast and crew as the reason.

“The show must go on” is synonymous with live theatre across the globe, until now. The COVID-19 pandemic meant the entire season for RTG was lost last year. And while every precaution has been taken among those involved with the current show, the Omicron variant is breaking through even the most stringent of safety practices all over the country.

“Nunsense,” originally slated to open Friday, Jan. 7, will now open on Friday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m. The new production dates are as follows:

Friday, Jan. 14 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15 – 2 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15 – 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 16 – 2 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 16 – 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 – 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22 – 2 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22 – 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 23 – 2 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 23 – 7 p.m. Kara Ernst-Schalk, Ellie Hammond and Juliana Garcia-Malacara serving up cheesey grins in “Nunsense.”

Credit: Michael Steinbach / Bach Photography

Managing/Artistic Director Doug Instenes added an additional performance onto the back end of the original performance schedule to give people a better chance at seeing the show. “‘Nunsense’ is the kind of show that connects us all through humor and gives us a chance to escape into a world of laughter and fun for a couple hours,” Instenes shared. “We have decided to add one additional performance to the run to share that with more people.”

Ticket holders for this weekend’s performances will be contacted by the box office with a few different options: exchange their tickets for a future performance of “Nunsense,” donate the cost of their tickets back to RTG or they may receive a refund.

Doug Instenes Credit: Michael Steinbach Like many theatres throughout the county, we have tried to navigate the challenges of reopening with COVID. The cast and crew are heartbroken to have to delay the start of the show and we are so grateful for their dedication to the production. – Racine Theatre Guild Managing/Artistic Director, Doug Instenes

The Racine County Eye reported about “Nunsense” just yesterday, Jan. 4, for their upcoming opening weekend in a feature piece with a special twist. While you’re waiting for the new opening night, enjoy a few new photos of this wildly talented cast and read all about the show right here:

Juliana Garcia-Malacara, Kara Ernst-Schalk, Robbyn Wilks, Betty Petersen, & Ellie Hammond perform in “Nunsense” at the Racine Theatre Guild. – Photo Credit: Michael Steinbach / Bach Photography

While the sentiment is still there, “the show must go on” might better serve with one slight addition: “The show must go on, next week.”

