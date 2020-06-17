Those long dreaded winters don’t leave much time for Wisconsinites to tan in the summer. Store bought items always leave your skin looking orange and the price tag of trying new ones adds up. We have all heard our fair share of information about how harmful UV-rays are for our skin, but who doesn’t want that sunkissed glow?

Noel Veltri started the business, NV-ious Glow Custom Airbrush Tan to provide individuals with a healthy, affordable, and lasting way to achieve the perfect tan. The licensed Esthetician learned through her practice that everyone’s skin is different and that is why founding a custom airbrush tanning business is so important.

“Everyone is different and so is there skin. That’s why customizable airbrush tans are so crucial.” says the owner.

What makes this business special? It is Wisconsin’s first mobile heated airbrush tanning company. If you have a special event such as a wedding in the winter, you don’t have to worry about being cold while you receive your tan. Whatever the occasion may be, or whatever part of your body needs tanning, it can be done.

NV-ious Glow is a proud sponsor of the Miss Racine Organization. She sponsors Miss Racine throughout her year of service. Noel also sponsors the current Miss Wisconsin, Alyssa Bohm. She continually gives to her clients and those who service the community through the Miss Racine Organization by always making them look and feel their best for appearances in Racine.

“Giving my customers confidence in their own skin, watching them smile when they first look at their custom airbrush tan, and knowing that I could do that for them is the best feeling” is what Noel says is the best part of her job.

Visit Noel at NV-ious Glow by Booking an appointment with her. https://nvious-glow.gigabook.com/

