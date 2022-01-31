











After a 14-11 record and an appearance in the WIAA regionals, Oak Creek Knights boys basketball are back in the race again in the Southeast Conference. Following a 62-50 win over Kenosha Bradford, the Knights currently sit in third place in the conference with six games to play.

“Our guys battle every night, we have a couple of seniors that play well for us,” Oak Creek head coach Kyle Johnson said.

Senior Carson Cordelli currently leads Oak Creek in scoring with 252 points and averages around 16 points per game for the Knights. Oak Creek has four players that have scored over 100 points this season including Jackson Urban, Joey Flaherty, and Danny McNeive.

“Those two battle each other (Jackson Urban and Carson Cordelli), and with (Izaac Neal), our other post, practicing against each other and going up against each other in the post is great,” Johnson said.

Johnson has seen improvement in a lot of his players, especially Cordelli. Cordelli has posted five 20-plus point performances this season for Oak Creek.

“He worked his butt off this summer and you can really see that in his offensive game,” He said. “He can really get out and shoot the basketball, and handles the ball like a guard for a post at 6-5. It is really great to see the hard work he puts in and how much he grinds for us.”

Oak Creek’s rival Franklin currently leads the Southeast Conference with a 12-3 overall record and an undefeated record in the conference. The Knights are 10-8 overall currently and are tied for fourth with a 5-4 conference record with Racine Horlick.

“This conference is awesome from top to bottom because you’ll never know what you are going to get,” Johnson said. “You are going to get everyone’s best every single night and anyone can beat anyone. That is why this conference is great to compete in.”

Oak Creek plays four of their last six regular-season games at home to finish out the season. That stretch includes home battles against rival Franklin on Feb. 8th and Racine Case on Feb. 18th.

“Playing in a tough conference and non-conference schedule, it is getting us ready for the playoffs,” Johnson said. “You need to have momentum and be playing great at the right time, and we take every game one game at a time.”

