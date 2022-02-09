The Oak Creek Knights girls basketball team is looking for consistency heading into the last week of the season. After a close win over their rival Franklin, the Knights currently have a 15-6 overall record and an undefeated record in the Southeast Conference.

Oak Creek is battle-tested going into the final week of the season. Five of the Knights’ losses have come from teams with at least 16 wins on the season.

“We have been somewhat inconsistent,” Oak Creek head coach Steve Hluchnik said. “We can play defense with anybody, but our shooting is erratic every night. If we show up to shoot we are a tough team to beat.”

Junior Paulina Hernandez is the biggest scoring threat for Oak Creek as she averages 12 points per game and has had four games of at least 20 points this season. Kiersten Zartner and Lola Prendergast both average around six points per game for the Knights.

“Paulina has been our most consistent scorer as we count her to score 15 or 16 per game and play good defense,” Hluchnik said. “Zartner and Prendergast are our two best shooters, so we count on them for the outside part of the game.”

With two more conference games and three games to play, Oak Creek can clinch the Southeast Conference this week. The Knights helped their conference title hopes this week with a 14 point performance from Hernandez in the team’s 50-43 win over Franklin in a Feb. 8 contest at home.

“Our expectations are to win the conference and make a deep run in the tournament, and that is where we are at again,” Hluchnik said.

About Oak Creek High School

Oak Creek High School, part of the Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District, is located at 7630 South 10th St. in Oak Creek. OCHS serves grades 9-12 with an enrollment of over 2,000. The school’s mission is “Working together to engage, challenge and inspire every student every day.” They strive for the success of every student, respect & integrity, continuous improvement, high expectations, teamwork, and safety, per their Core Beliefs and Values statement.

