Racine County had 96 property sales between October 12 and 16, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
These properties had a cash value of just over $19 million. The transfers included an office space and a building in a zoned community shopping center.
- The office space at 3801 S Memorial Dr. sold to APAK Real Estate Group, LLC of Florida for $999,510.00.
- The property at 1641 Douglas Ave, located in a community shopping center district, sold to Mark Gill of California for $76,500.00. The building is currently occupied by True Worship Apostolic Deliverance Ministries.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|4606 Charles St
|Caledonia
|$89,000.00
|5933 Indigo Dr
|Caledonia
|$89,900.00
|9615 Dunkelow Rd
|Caledonia
|$153,780.00
|2626 St Ritas Rd
|Caledonia
|$195,750.00
|2122 September Dr
|Caledonia
|$305,000.00
|708 Appaloosa Trail
|Caledonia
|$310,500.00
|1722 5 1/2 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$370,000.00
|4901 Kings Cove Rd
|Caledonia
|$388,900.00
|4151 N Brook Rd
|Caledonia
|$421,000.00
|209 W State St
|City of Burlington
|$120,000.00
|436 Park Ave
|City of Burlington
|$228,000.00
|4208 Stormy Dr
|Dover
|$281,500.00
|1809 North Green Bay Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$67,250.00
|6641 Mariner Dr #8
|Mt Pleasant
|$85,000.00
|3212 & 3218 Alvilda Ct
|Mt Pleasant
|$90,000.00
|6507 Spring St Unit 205
|Mt Pleasant
|$124,000.00
|1236 Sunnyslope Dr #205
|Mt Pleasant
|$129,900.00
|2116 Delaware Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$135,000.00
|127 S Emmertsen Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$136,500.00
|4631 Spring St
|Mt Pleasant
|$144,000.00
|5632 Cambridge Lane #2
|Mt Pleasant
|$160,000.00
|6751 Mariner Dr Unit A-4
|Mt Pleasant
|$161,000.00
|1616 Wiese Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$186,900.00
|6615 Spring Hills Dr Unit 52
|Mt Pleasant
|$206,500.00
|853 Stonefield Dr Unit 303
|Mt Pleasant
|$230,300.00
|4626 Chicory Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$272,000.00
|3740 Indiana Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$285,000.00
|9302 Hollyhock Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$289,000.00
|8056 Whitetail Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$305,000.00
|1426 Country Club Dr #27
|Mt Pleasant
|$315,900.00
|6440 Wembly Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$339,000.00
|7948 Braun Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$375,000.00
|26730 Oak Lane
|Norway
|$230,000.00
|8010 W Lake Dr
|Norway
|$255,000.00
|6905 Johnson Ct
|Norway
|$315,000.00
|6733 Park Lane
|Norway
|$358,000.00
|8567 Francis Way
|Norway
|$456,500.00
|3511 Scenic Vista Ct
|Norway
|$583,000.00
|333 Lake Ave PG21
|Racine
|$1,000.00
|1111 Geneva St
|Racine
|$15,000.00
|1744 Ninth St
|Racine
|$25,000.00
|1129 & 1135 Frederick St
|Racine
|$31,000.00
|621 Hubbard St
|Racine
|$57,000.00
|2615 16th St
|Racine
|$59,000.00
|216 Blaine Ave
|Racine
|$62,204.00
|2236 Kinzie Ave
|Racine
|$64,000.00
|2800 Dwight St
|Racine
|$70,000.00
|1641 Douglas Ave
|Racine
|$76,500.00
|1819 Howe St
|Racine
|$82,000.00
|2508 Blaine Ave
|Racine
|$112,500.00
|2304 Thor Ave
|Racine
|$125,000.00
|210 Kewaunee St
|Racine
|$125,500.00
|2208 Rupert Blvd
|Racine
|$130,000.00
|505 Harvey Dr
|Racine
|$132,000.00
|1237 Harmony Dr
|Racine
|$133,000.00
|4019 Wright Ave
|Racine
|$137,000.00
|3510 Wright Ave
|Racine
|$137,000.00
|1201 Indiana St
|Racine
|$138,500.00
|4114 St Clair St
|Racine
|$148,000.00
|2712 Brentwood Dr
|Racine
|$150,000.00
|111 Eleventh St 1-C N
|Racine
|$152,000.00
|3701 10th Ave
|Racine
|$156,500.00
|1539 West Blvd
|Racine
|$158,000.00
|724 Arthur Ave
|Racine
|$161,000.00
|1218 Blaine Ave
|Racine
|$169,900.00
|6115 Illinois St
|Racine
|$172,500.00
|149 Echo Lane
|Racine
|$220,000.00
|1428 Crabapple Dr
|Racine
|$237,000.00
|3801 S Memorial Dr
|Racine
|$999,510.00
|409 North Memorial Dr
|Racine
|$169,900.00
|1891 Woodland Dr
|Raymond
|$280,000.00
|4725 8 Mile Rd
|Raymond
|$471,500.00
|313 Settlement Dr
|Rochester
|$329,900.00
|2121 Renaissance Blvd
|Sturtevant
|$122,800.00
|3142 92nd St
|Sturtevant
|$136,500.00
|34335 Honey Lane
|Town of Burlington
|$42,000.00
|8515 Fishman Rd
|Town of Burlington
|$221,000.00
|29113 White Oak Lane
|Town of Waterford
|$125,000.00
|29017 N Lake Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$147,350.00
|7010 Sandy Lane
|Town of Waterford
|$191,000.00
|1240 York St
|Union Grove
|$185,000.00
|127 N 2nd St
|Village of Waterford
|$200,000.00
|945 Spy Glass Hill
|Village of Waterford
|$250,000.00
|608 Rohda Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$255,000.00
|515 Aber Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$280,000.00
|644 Annecy Park Circle
|Village of Waterford
|$322,900.00
|630 Cherrywood Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$352,500.00
|904 Foxwalk Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$400,000.00
|115 4 Mile Rd
|Wind Point
|$107,500.00
|10 Raven Turn
|Wind Point
|$505,000.00
|14717 Washington Ave
|Yorkville
|$234,900.00
|19221 Savage Rd
|Yorkville
|$335,000.00
