Racine County had 96 property sales between October 12 and 16, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

These properties had a cash value of just over $19 million. The transfers included an office space and a building in a zoned community shopping center.

The office space at 3801 S Memorial Dr. sold to APAK Real Estate Group, LLC of Florida for $999,510.00.

The property at 1641 Douglas Ave, located in a community shopping center district, sold to Mark Gill of California for $76,500.00. The building is currently occupied by True Worship Apostolic Deliverance Ministries.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 4606 Charles St Caledonia $89,000.00 5933 Indigo Dr Caledonia $89,900.00 9615 Dunkelow Rd Caledonia $153,780.00 2626 St Ritas Rd Caledonia $195,750.00 2122 September Dr Caledonia $305,000.00 708 Appaloosa Trail Caledonia $310,500.00 1722 5 1/2 Mile Rd Caledonia $370,000.00 4901 Kings Cove Rd Caledonia $388,900.00 4151 N Brook Rd Caledonia $421,000.00 209 W State St City of Burlington $120,000.00 436 Park Ave City of Burlington $228,000.00 4208 Stormy Dr Dover $281,500.00 1809 North Green Bay Rd Mt Pleasant $67,250.00 6641 Mariner Dr #8 Mt Pleasant $85,000.00 3212 & 3218 Alvilda Ct Mt Pleasant $90,000.00 6507 Spring St Unit 205 Mt Pleasant $124,000.00 1236 Sunnyslope Dr #205 Mt Pleasant $129,900.00 2116 Delaware Ave Mt Pleasant $135,000.00 127 S Emmertsen Rd Mt Pleasant $136,500.00 4631 Spring St Mt Pleasant $144,000.00 5632 Cambridge Lane #2 Mt Pleasant $160,000.00 6751 Mariner Dr Unit A-4 Mt Pleasant $161,000.00 1616 Wiese Lane Mt Pleasant $186,900.00 6615 Spring Hills Dr Unit 52 Mt Pleasant $206,500.00 853 Stonefield Dr Unit 303 Mt Pleasant $230,300.00 4626 Chicory Rd Mt Pleasant $272,000.00 3740 Indiana Lane Mt Pleasant $285,000.00 9302 Hollyhock Lane Mt Pleasant $289,000.00 8056 Whitetail Dr Mt Pleasant $305,000.00 1426 Country Club Dr #27 Mt Pleasant $315,900.00 6440 Wembly Lane Mt Pleasant $339,000.00 7948 Braun Rd Mt Pleasant $375,000.00 26730 Oak Lane Norway $230,000.00 8010 W Lake Dr Norway $255,000.00 6905 Johnson Ct Norway $315,000.00 6733 Park Lane Norway $358,000.00 8567 Francis Way Norway $456,500.00 3511 Scenic Vista Ct Norway $583,000.00 333 Lake Ave PG21 Racine $1,000.00 1111 Geneva St Racine $15,000.00 1744 Ninth St Racine $25,000.00 1129 & 1135 Frederick St Racine $31,000.00 621 Hubbard St Racine $57,000.00 2615 16th St Racine $59,000.00 216 Blaine Ave Racine $62,204.00 2236 Kinzie Ave Racine $64,000.00 2800 Dwight St Racine $70,000.00 1641 Douglas Ave Racine $76,500.00 1819 Howe St Racine $82,000.00 2508 Blaine Ave Racine $112,500.00 2304 Thor Ave Racine $125,000.00 210 Kewaunee St Racine $125,500.00 2208 Rupert Blvd Racine $130,000.00 505 Harvey Dr Racine $132,000.00 1237 Harmony Dr Racine $133,000.00 4019 Wright Ave Racine $137,000.00 3510 Wright Ave Racine $137,000.00 1201 Indiana St Racine $138,500.00 4114 St Clair St Racine $148,000.00 2712 Brentwood Dr Racine $150,000.00 111 Eleventh St 1-C N Racine $152,000.00 3701 10th Ave Racine $156,500.00 1539 West Blvd Racine $158,000.00 724 Arthur Ave Racine $161,000.00 1218 Blaine Ave Racine $169,900.00 6115 Illinois St Racine $172,500.00 149 Echo Lane Racine $220,000.00 1428 Crabapple Dr Racine $237,000.00 3801 S Memorial Dr Racine $999,510.00 409 North Memorial Dr Racine $169,900.00 1891 Woodland Dr Raymond $280,000.00 4725 8 Mile Rd Raymond $471,500.00 313 Settlement Dr Rochester $329,900.00 2121 Renaissance Blvd Sturtevant $122,800.00 3142 92nd St Sturtevant $136,500.00 34335 Honey Lane Town of Burlington $42,000.00 8515 Fishman Rd Town of Burlington $221,000.00 29113 White Oak Lane Town of Waterford $125,000.00 29017 N Lake Dr Town of Waterford $147,350.00 7010 Sandy Lane Town of Waterford $191,000.00 1240 York St Union Grove $185,000.00 127 N 2nd St Village of Waterford $200,000.00 945 Spy Glass Hill Village of Waterford $250,000.00 608 Rohda Dr Village of Waterford $255,000.00 515 Aber Dr Village of Waterford $280,000.00 644 Annecy Park Circle Village of Waterford $322,900.00 630 Cherrywood Dr Village of Waterford $352,500.00 904 Foxwalk Dr Village of Waterford $400,000.00 115 4 Mile Rd Wind Point $107,500.00 10 Raven Turn Wind Point $505,000.00 14717 Washington Ave Yorkville $234,900.00 19221 Savage Rd Yorkville $335,000.00