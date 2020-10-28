Racine County had 96 property sales between October 12 and 16, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record. 

These properties had a cash value of just over $19 million. The transfers included an office space and a building in a zoned community shopping center. 

  • The office space at 3801 S Memorial Dr. sold to APAK Real Estate Group, LLC of Florida for $999,510.00.
  • The property at 1641 Douglas Ave, located in a community shopping center district, sold to Mark Gill of California for $76,500.00. The building is currently occupied by True Worship Apostolic Deliverance Ministries.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
4606 Charles StCaledonia$89,000.00
5933 Indigo DrCaledonia$89,900.00
9615 Dunkelow RdCaledonia$153,780.00
2626 St Ritas RdCaledonia$195,750.00
2122 September DrCaledonia$305,000.00
708 Appaloosa TrailCaledonia$310,500.00
1722 5 1/2 Mile RdCaledonia$370,000.00
4901 Kings Cove RdCaledonia$388,900.00
4151 N Brook RdCaledonia$421,000.00
209 W State StCity of Burlington$120,000.00
436 Park AveCity of Burlington$228,000.00
4208 Stormy DrDover$281,500.00
1809 North Green Bay RdMt Pleasant$67,250.00
6641 Mariner Dr #8Mt Pleasant$85,000.00
3212 & 3218 Alvilda CtMt Pleasant$90,000.00
6507 Spring St Unit 205Mt Pleasant$124,000.00
1236 Sunnyslope Dr #205Mt Pleasant$129,900.00
2116 Delaware AveMt Pleasant$135,000.00
127 S Emmertsen RdMt Pleasant$136,500.00
4631 Spring StMt Pleasant$144,000.00
5632 Cambridge Lane #2Mt Pleasant$160,000.00
6751 Mariner Dr Unit A-4Mt Pleasant$161,000.00
1616 Wiese LaneMt Pleasant$186,900.00
6615 Spring Hills Dr Unit 52Mt Pleasant$206,500.00
853 Stonefield Dr Unit 303Mt Pleasant$230,300.00
4626 Chicory RdMt Pleasant$272,000.00
3740 Indiana LaneMt Pleasant$285,000.00
9302 Hollyhock LaneMt Pleasant$289,000.00
8056 Whitetail DrMt Pleasant$305,000.00
1426 Country Club Dr #27Mt Pleasant$315,900.00
6440 Wembly LaneMt Pleasant$339,000.00
7948 Braun RdMt Pleasant$375,000.00
26730 Oak LaneNorway$230,000.00
8010 W Lake DrNorway$255,000.00
6905 Johnson CtNorway$315,000.00
6733 Park LaneNorway$358,000.00
8567 Francis WayNorway$456,500.00
3511 Scenic Vista CtNorway$583,000.00
333 Lake Ave PG21Racine$1,000.00
1111 Geneva StRacine$15,000.00
1744 Ninth StRacine$25,000.00
1129 & 1135 Frederick StRacine$31,000.00
621 Hubbard StRacine$57,000.00
2615 16th StRacine$59,000.00
216 Blaine AveRacine$62,204.00
2236 Kinzie AveRacine$64,000.00
2800 Dwight StRacine$70,000.00
1641 Douglas AveRacine$76,500.00
1819 Howe StRacine$82,000.00
2508 Blaine AveRacine$112,500.00
2304 Thor AveRacine$125,000.00
210 Kewaunee StRacine$125,500.00
2208 Rupert BlvdRacine$130,000.00
505 Harvey DrRacine$132,000.00
1237 Harmony DrRacine$133,000.00
4019 Wright AveRacine$137,000.00
3510 Wright AveRacine$137,000.00
1201 Indiana StRacine$138,500.00
4114 St Clair StRacine$148,000.00
2712 Brentwood DrRacine$150,000.00
111 Eleventh St 1-C NRacine$152,000.00
3701 10th AveRacine$156,500.00
1539 West BlvdRacine$158,000.00
724 Arthur AveRacine$161,000.00
1218 Blaine AveRacine$169,900.00
6115 Illinois StRacine$172,500.00
149 Echo LaneRacine$220,000.00
1428 Crabapple DrRacine$237,000.00
3801 S Memorial DrRacine$999,510.00
409 North Memorial DrRacine$169,900.00
1891 Woodland DrRaymond$280,000.00
4725 8 Mile RdRaymond$471,500.00
313 Settlement DrRochester$329,900.00
2121 Renaissance BlvdSturtevant$122,800.00
3142 92nd StSturtevant$136,500.00
34335 Honey LaneTown of Burlington$42,000.00
8515 Fishman RdTown of Burlington$221,000.00
29113 White Oak LaneTown of Waterford$125,000.00
29017 N Lake DrTown of Waterford$147,350.00
7010 Sandy LaneTown of Waterford$191,000.00
1240 York StUnion Grove$185,000.00
127 N 2nd StVillage of Waterford$200,000.00
945 Spy Glass HillVillage of Waterford$250,000.00
608 Rohda DrVillage of Waterford$255,000.00
515 Aber DrVillage of Waterford$280,000.00
644 Annecy Park CircleVillage of Waterford$322,900.00
630 Cherrywood DrVillage of Waterford$352,500.00
904 Foxwalk DrVillage of Waterford$400,000.00
115 4 Mile RdWind Point$107,500.00
10 Raven TurnWind Point$505,000.00
14717 Washington AveYorkville$234,900.00
19221 Savage RdYorkville$335,000.00

