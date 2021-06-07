RACINE – O&H Danish Bakery has teamed with a Scottish distillery to produce a limited-edition, small-batch Whiskey Kringle.

The Whiskey Kringle is made with tender pastry filled with a Highland Park Whisky-infused caramel and topped with a buttery streusel. After baking, the kringle is coated with a honey whisky glaze and topped with a drizzle of vanilla icing. The kringle is produced at the O&H Danish Bakery flagship facility at 5910 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant.

Highland Park is a single malt Scotch whisky from Orkney, a remote set of islands off the far north coast of Scotland. Established in 1798, the Highland Park brand has received international awards and recognition.

“We’re thrilled to be releasing this first-of-its-kind Whiskey Kringle for fathers and single malt whisky lovers around the country to enjoy,” said Eric Olesen, O&H Danish Bakery co-owner said in a news release. “Highland Park is extremely proud of its history and doing things the right way. We thought they were absolutely the ideal partner when we looked for a new offering that would taste great and appeal to dads this Father’s Day.”

Whiskey Kringle is available through Father’s Day (Sunday, June 20) at all five O&H locations in Racine, Mount Pleasant, Yorkville, and Oak Creek and online at www.ohdanishbakery.com