RACINE, WI – One person was hospitalized, and two others were rescued after a fire ripped through a duplex Sunday morning at 111 Ohio St.

The fire started at 1:05 a.m. because of the careless use of smoking materials, according to a press release by the Racine Fire Department. Quint 4 and MED 4 from the West Racine fire station responded in a little over five minutes from the time of dispatch.

When they arrived on the scene, they found heavy fire coming from the basement. With three people still inside the home, firefighters focused their attention on rescue efforts.

They found one person unresponsive, that person had suffered second-degree burns and smoke inhalation.

Rushed to Ascension-All Saints Racine, the man’s carbon monoxide level read high, and staff at the hospital ordered a transfer to the Ascension-Columbia St. Mary’s Burn Unit in Milwaukee.

The estimated loss from the fire is $30,000.