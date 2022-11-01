ATHENS, OH — Nathaniel Jendusa from Waterford, WI, graduated with a MBA (MBA/Sports Administration) from Ohio University’s College of Business in Summer 2022.

More than 1,700 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2022.

The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including: Botswana, China, Ghana, Greece and Oman.

