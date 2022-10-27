RACINE — Sanders Park Hardwoods State Natural Area is being inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 3 p.m.

The event will feature a ceremony and hike at Sanders Park, 4809 Wood Road. It is open to the public and will take place at Picnic Area 6, rain or shine. The official Racine County Parks Facebook page event can be found here.

Sanders Park spans 80 acres that include a natural forest area featuring nature trails and green space along with a picnic shelter, open picnic areas, a bike trail, and camping. Sanders Park Hardwoods, within the park, is owned by Racine County and was designated a State Natural Area in 1967.

Wisconsin currently has four forests in four counties that are part of the Old-Growth Forest Network. Sanders Park will be the second forest added to the network for Southeast Wisconsin; it is the first forest to be added within Racine County.

The 501(c)(3) charitable organization is working to create a national network of protected old-growth forests. This Racine County Park will be added to the list. Nick Sanchez, Network Manager for the Old-Growth Forest Network, will present a plaque to staff representing Racine County Parks on the day of the event.

Now that the park has been selected, the Old-Growth Forest Network will work to protect this forest and sustain it. This effort will help to preserve the forest for generations to come.

Find more information about Old-Growth Forest Network by visiting the About page on the website.

Local News

