Oliver “Oopie” Briggs Jr. died peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday at The Villa at Lincoln Park Nursing Home Racine, WI. He was born on February 15, 1940, in Harrisburg, IL, to parents Be Oliver Briggs Sr and Ella Dell (nee: Cubye) Briggs.

Oliver married Gloria Ray on July 10, 1971, in Racine and they would have celebrated their 49th Wedding Anniversary. Oliver was a devoted, caring family man and a loving father. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and watching TV. He loved to Bar B Que and cook. His family and friends will always remember him as an outgoing, friendly, and caring person.

Oliver is survived by his loving wife Gloria (Ray) Briggs, of Racine, WI; his children, Corey Briggs of Milwaukee, Tyler Briggs of Racine and Lori (Dennis) Hadley, of St Charles, MO; his grandchildren, Anthony (Sonya) Pratt; Candace Pratt of St. Louis, MO; Cortayjah Briggs, Racine, WI; great-granddaughter, Antania Pratt, St. Louis, MO.; his siblings Northweston (Lois) Witherspoon, of Dallas, TX and Chesterine McCutcheon, of St Paul, MN; brothers-in-law Larry (Jeannette) Ray of Atlanta, GA; Ernest (Frances) Ray and George Ray of Milwaukee, WI; along with a host of relatives and friends too numerous to name. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Valetta Brazelton, brothers Joseph Cubye Witherspoon, Samuel Harrison Witherspoon, Salathiel Witherspoon, and Billy Boston Witherspoon.

A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, July 18, 2020. Visitation at 11:00 a.m. , Memorial at noon at the Maresh-Meredith Funeral Home. Elder Wes Witherspoon will officiate. Due to the recent COVID-19 restrictions only 50 persons may attend, so the service will be available online via Zoom and also on Maresh-Meredith website and select LIVESTREAM option under services/visitation option.