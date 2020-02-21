MOUNT PLEASANT, WI – One person has died and four people were injured in a horrific three-car crash that happened Thursday night near Highway 11 and Cozy Acres Road.

A 47-year-old woman was driving a Honda eastbound on Highway 11 at 10:47 p.m. when she crossed over into the westbound lane and sideswiped a Mazda. Losing control of the vehicle, the woman crashed the Honda into a Dodge car, which was also heading westbound. The Dodge was sheared in half, according to a press release by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Rescue personnel from the South Shore Fire Department and officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the scene. They found the woman — who was driving the Honda — dead underneath the Dodge. Her name is being held until they can notify her family.

The woman driving the Mazda was trapped inside the car. Rescue personnel cut her out of the car and took her to the Regional Trauma Center at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee. Her condition is listed as serious, but not life-threatening.

The Dodge had major front end damage. The driver was treated for minor injuries. The two passengers in her car were treated by rescue personnel at the scene and released.

Due to the severity of the crash and the fatality that had occurred, officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department called the Wisconsin State Patrol to conduct a crash reconstruction.

Mount Pleasant was assisted by Racine County Sherriff Office for UAV Drone support, Sturtevant Police Department for traffic control, Wisconsin State Patrol for the technical reconstruction of the three-car crash and South Shore Fire Department for medical treatment and scene clean up.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at (262) 884-0454 option #4 or Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, via e-mail through the website www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) and typing in TIP417 with your text message.