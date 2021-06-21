Figuer Colon

RACINE – Two drowning incidents in Lake Michigan – reported within minutes of each other – left Figuer Colon, a 10-year-old girl, dead and a 17-year-old boy in critical condition Saturday.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported that first responders from several agencies were called to Zoo Beach about 6:29 p.m. Saturday. The 9-year-old was located and pulled from the water at about 6:54 p.m. She was transported to a local hospital where she died.

At 6:35 p.m. Saturday, another possible drowning was reported at North Beach. First responders, including the Racine County Sheriff’s Boat Patrol, responded. The Boat Patrol found the 17-year-old about 200 yards off the beach. He was transported to a local hospital where he was reported to be in critical condition.

Both incidents remain under investigation. The Sheriff’s Office is releasing no further information at this time.

