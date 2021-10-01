MOUNT PLEASANT – A motorcyclist was seriously injured Wednesday evening in a collision

with an SUV on Sheridan Road at Larson Street.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department and South Shore Fire & Rescue were called to the

scene at about 7:18 p.m. According to a MPPD news release, the motorcyclist, riding on a 2015

Harley-Davidson, was southbound on Sheridan Road and attempted to turn on to Larson Street.

He collided with a northbound 2000 Suzuki SUV that was being operated with faulty headlights.

The motorcyclist received a broken leg. Upon arrival, police officers applied a tourniquet to the

motorcyclists’ bleeding leg. They were assisted by a bystander with prior military first aid

experience. The motorcyclist was transported a local hospital where was reported to be in

stable condition.

The SUV driver received several traffic citations. Sheridan Road was partially shut down during

the preliminary investigation. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The accident remains

under investigation by the MPPD.

