MOUNT PLEASANT – One person was injured in a two-vehicle rollover collision at 16th Street and Oakes Road here Tuesday afternoon.

Mount Pleasant Police and the South Shore Fire Department were called about 5:14 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a crash that included a vehicle that had completely rolled over. The collision involved a 2015 Chevrolet Impala and a 2005 Ford Escape.

Crash Causes Non-Life-Threatening Injuries

The driver of the Escape, which rolled over, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries The driver of Impala did not report any injuries, according to a Mount Pleasant Police news release.

A preliminary investigation indicated that driver-related action caused the collision. The accident scene was shut down for a short time and reopened when the preliminary investigation was completed and the vehicles removed.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454 (option #4) or email via the Crime Stoppers website: www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com

For more information on police and crime reports, subscribe to the Racine County Eye.

Rating: 5 out of 5.