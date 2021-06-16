SOMERS – One person was killed and six others were seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision on Green Bay Road (Highway 31) here Tuesday afternoon.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Village of Somers Fire/Rescue personnel were called to the 3500 block of Green Bay Road at about 2:10 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, a 2015 Subaru, driven by Darnell Lyons of Kenosha, was southbound “at a high rate of speed” and collided with a 2013 Nissan that was making a left turn onto 35th Street.

The collision caused the Nissan’s driver and sole occupant, a 54-year-old Kenosha woman, to be ejected into the west ditch line of the highway. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman’s name is being withheld pending proper notification of family.

All of the occupants of the Subaru – the driver, three other adults, and two children – sustained significant injuries and were transported to local hospitals. Lyons was driving with a suspended license and was on probation. He is being charged by Kenosha County authorities with felonies, including causing death while driving under suspension and causing great bodily harm while driving under suspension.

The accident remains under investigation. The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5102.