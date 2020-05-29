MOUNT PLEASANT, WI – A male passenger was rendered unconscious Thursday afternoon when a Lexus crashed into the car he was driving.

Mount Pleasant police and the South Shore Fire Department responded to a car crash with injuries near Washington Avenue and Meadowlane Avenue around 2:30 p.m. The unconscious passenger of a 2003 Toyota Camry was recovered from the backseat and transported to the Ascension-All Saints emergency room with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Another female passenger in the Camry was also transported with minor injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol conducted a crash reconstruction at the scene due to the severity of the injuries. The 2011 Lexus had major front-end damage while the Toyota sustained major side damage. State Highway 20 was shut down for the period of the crash reconstruction and reopened afterward.

The investigation determined that the Lexus driver was stopped at the stop sign on Meadowlane Avenue when he attempted to turn left onto State Highway 20, striking the Toyota. The Toyota spun several times, coming to rest a few feet away from the Lexus.

Police detected no signs of any impairment in either driver. The driver of the Camry had minor injuries. The Lexus driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was treated and released by South Shore Rescue.

The unconscious passenger being treated at Ascension regained consciousness at the hospital and could speak with officers.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.