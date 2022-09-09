RACINE, WI — One person was shot outside Horlick Field following a high school football game Friday night, according to preliminary reports.

Five to 10 shots rang out just before 9:30 p.m. Friday, just after the Horlick High School football team played against Oak Creek High School.

Jennifer Tumidajewicz-Lalor said she was waiting for her husband to pick her and her kids up when shots rang out about 10 feet away.

“All I know is me, and my kids were waiting for my husband to pick us up. We were waiting on High St in the parking lot. We heard five or more shots behind us, and everyone ran and screamed.”

“They almost ran me over.”

Don Wadewitz, the announcer, said police already at the game responded to the scene quickly. Game officials closed the back gate. The coaches ushered the players into the locker rooms.

“They had people wait at the gate at first,” he said. “It was pretty crazy.”

Once more police arrived, the gaits opened up, and the fans were allowed to leave.

Racine County Eye has reached out to the Racine Police Department and the Racine Unified School District officials. We will update the story when we receive more information.