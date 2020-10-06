Advertisements

Downtown Kenosha, Inc. would like to announce its application period for the One Town Recovery Grant is now open. Applications for recovery funds will be accepted from until October 12 at midnight. Grant requests ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 may be applied for.

All guidelines with applicable use of funds and the application will be available at: https://www.downtownkenosha.org/onetown-recovery-grant/

Applicable use of funds are noted in section 2.6 of Grant Guidelines.

These uses include:

basic operating capital for leasing or purchasing space, storage

purchasing inventory, supplies, accounting and inventory software, furniture, fixtures, and equipment(with or without installation costs)

material purchase for repair of exterior (with or without installation)

clean up costs reimbursements-staff salaries

insurance and/or utilities-vendor costs, reimbursements of utilities

marketing materials and advertising including website development and services

The grant committee will review all applicants and make their decisions during the week of October 19. Announcements will be made public the week of October 26. Scoring announcements will be posted during the week of October 26.

