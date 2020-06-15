Gateway Technical College will hold two more online workshops for those interested in enrolling in the SC Johnson-funded Highly Skilled Occupations for Professional Employment (HOPE) program, an effort that provides cost-free training to workers for in-demand career fields such as construction, advanced manufacturing, information technology, and health sciences.

Workshops will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. June 17 and again 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 23. To sign up for the online workshops, go to: www.gtc.edu/hope. Participation in the workshops is not required to enroll in the program – but Gateway staff will be on hand to outline the career training available, walk potential students through the enrollment process and Gateway staff will be on hand to answer any questions.

Enrollment is based on a first-come, first-served basis, so those interested are encouraged to go to attend a workshop or sign up for the program.

Preference will be given to those living in Racine County who have been dislocated from their jobs due to COVID-19 and would benefit from retraining.

Students will be quickly trained and gain the skills to successfully re-enter the workforce.

The program covers tuition and fees in addition to career planning, job search and résumé building, and a $500 stabilization stipend to support students as they complete the certificate. The program does not provide monetary scholarships to be used for other education.

For more information, or to self-apply, go to: www.gtc.edu/hope.