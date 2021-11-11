The Racine County Sheriff’s office offers the following words in honor of Veteran’s Day, 2021.

Today we salute those who serve and have served our great country. Racine County Sheriff’s Office is proud to have had the honor of employing 78 veterans this year, hiring 13 veterans in 2021. Sheriff Schmaling says, “To the brave men and women who have served our country, we thank you for your sacrifices to fight for our freedom. You will never be forgotten. We are especially proud of the brave men and women who serve the residents of Racine County. We are very proud to have you at the sheriff’s office, and we thank you for your service!”

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling

Capt. James Evans

Thank you to our County Sheriff’s office for your kind words and your support of veterans through your department.

