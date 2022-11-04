KENOSHA — Beginning Nov. 7, Kenosha County will honor veterans by illuminating government buildings for one week during the evenings in green as part of Operation Green Light for Veterans.

Operation Green Light for Veterans is a nationwide effort spearheaded by the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers.

Showing support for veterans of the military is one goal the County is hoping to achieve through participation in Operation Green Light for Veterans, according to Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman. In addition, the County hopes to raise awareness of the challenges our local veterans face, along with sharing information on the many resources available to veterans through Kenosha County as well as through state and federal programs.

“Our veterans and their families have sacrificed so much to protect our nation and preserve our freedoms,” Kerkman said. “We want to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service matters, and that we are grateful for their sacrifices.”

Along with governmental buildings being illuminated in green, Kerkman, along with County Board Chairman Gabe Nudo, presented a proclamation earlier in the week encouraging residents to display green lights in windows of their own homes or businesses during this next week to show their support as well.

“We’re pleased to give this show of thanks to veterans during the week of Veterans Day,” Nudo said. “I encourage people to also participate in their homes or businesses, or to just take a moment to reflect on the sacrifices of veterans when they pass by a county building that’s lit up in green.”

Operation Green Light in Kenosha County

Buildings throughout Kenosha County that will be illuminated in for Operation Green Light for Veterans include:

Kenosha County Courthouse, 912 56th St.

Administration Building, 1010 56th St.

Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road

Brookside Care Center, 3506 Washington Road

Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol

Resources for veterans

The Racine County Eye has a resource directory that contains valuable information on myriad resources for veterans, as well as the entire Southeastern Wisconsin community.

For more resources in Kenosha County, visit the Kenosha County Veterans Portal. This online tool has been described as a “one-stop shop” for information regarding veterans. It offers a Veterans Tribute Trail – a self-guided tour of landmarks across the country honoring veterans, a Veterans Honor Registry – giving people the opportunity to create a living history for veterans with ties to Kenosha County and more.

