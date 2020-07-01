CBD topicals allow for a targeted CBD approach, giving you a level of control that is not always possible with other forms of CBD. The cannabinoids within CBD topicals only affect the area of the body that they are applied to, making them ideal for treating skin and surface level aches and pains.

As the CBD topical industry continues to grow, the way in which we use CBD topicals is changing. Many CBD topicals are now designed to be used as healthy alternatives to many of the creams and salves that we already use.

Let’s take a look at where you buy CBD cream and CBD salves when shopping online.

Provacan

One of the UK industry’s leading CBD brands, Provacan has several CBD creams and salves available. Whether you are looking for a moisturizing CBD body cream or an alternative to your regular face creams, you are sure to find exactly what you are looking for when shopping with Provacan.

Provacan’s baby soft cream is the perfect replacement for any body moisturizer. Made using hemp extracted CBD and enriched with vitamins and omega oils, each drop of cream is packed with the nutrients that your skin needs to stay healthy and smooth.

Each 100ml container provides you with 100mg of Provacan’s high-quality CBD isolate, giving you full control over your CBD regime. Provacan uses a range of natural ingredients including Annuus seed oil, olive oil, and rosa moschata seed oil to create their soothing full body CBD cream.

Provacan also has a range of innovative CBD topicals such as CBD sun cream and CBD after sun, pushing the boundaries of what we think is possible when it comes to CBD creams. If you are someone who is planning on taking your CBD topical skincare routine to the next level, there is no better place to start than with Provacan.

Holland & Barrett

While Holland & Barrett might be known as a high street health food store, its online store is an excellent place to start when shopping for CBD cream in the UK. Holland & Barrett is continuously expanding the range of CBD brands on offer, giving you as much choice as possible with just a few clicks.

Holland & Barrett stocks every type of CBD cream that you could wish for, including Jacob Hooy CBD foot cream and their very own CBD night cream.

An excellent place to start is with Holland & Barrett’s own brand of CBD creams, namely the Skincare Bundle. Each bundle contains a 30ml CBD serum, a 50ml CBD night cream, and a 50ml day cream. The Holland & Barrett CBD cream bundle is a great way to sample their different products and discover which ones work best as part of your skincare routine.

All three of Holland & Barrett’s CBD creams are designed to hydrate your skin while also working as an antioxidant. Made from 100% natural hemp extract and rich oils such as lavender, grapefruit, and ylang ylang flower, each cream is rich in vitamins and packs a fantastic aroma.

Holland & Barrett’s natural CBD cream formula makes them the perfect option if you are looking to swap out your traditional chemically packed creams for something a little more healthy.

Hempura

Hempura CBD cream has been designed to repair, restore, and soothe your skin while also providing you with a healthy dose of CBD. Using Hempura’s famous broad-spectrum CBD formula, all of the creams are rich in cannabinoids and terpenes. The ingredients work together to create a CBD cream like no other.

All of Hempura’s CBD creams are made using UK grown industrial hemp plants that have been chosen for their rich cannabinoid content and organic farming methods. Hempura believes it is essential to work closely with all of the farms that it sources its hemp from, ensuring that they deliver consistently high quality across all of the products.

Hempura uses third-party lab testing to check the quality, potency, and purity of its CBD creams so that you can shop with confidence. You can even access detailed reports from lab testing, allowing you to see exactly what goes into the making of your favorite Hempura CBD creams.

Hempura CBD cream is available in two different concentration options: 250mg and 500mg. Having two different creams allows you to tailor your CBD experience to suit your individual needs.

Created with convenience in mind, Hempura CBD creams come in a pump bottle, making it easy for you to measure out precise amounts of cream and CBD with each use. Hempura states that each pump contains 1.1mg of CBD, or 2.2mg with the 500mg CBD cream.

