What’s better than a night out on the town in Racine County? You can explore the streets of Downtown Racine or even escape for a scenic drive to the county. Finding the perfect spot for dinner isn’t hard when you have so many options. What’s better though? Eating and drinking on the patio of your favorite restaurant with your pup!

If you are looking to bring your dog with you to dinner, it’s important to remember to only bring them to pet-friendly, outdoor dining places. This list will help you pick the pawfect spot!

Outdoor Dog-Friendly Dining Places

Blue Bear: 2920 Taylor Ave, Racine, WI 53405

Buddy’s Sports Bar and Grill: 6633 Douglas Ave, Racine, WI 53402

Divino Gelato Cafe: 245 Main St UNIT 105, Racine, WI 53404

Littleport Brewing Company: 214 3rd St, Racine, WI 53403

Pepi’s Pub and Grill: 618 6th St, Racine, WI 53403

Racine Brewing Company: 303 Main St, Racine, WI 53403

Route 20: 14001 Washington Ave, Sturtevant, WI 53177

Sebastian’s: 6025 Douglas Ave, Racine, WI 53402

Soup Shanty: 6022 Douglas Ave, Racine, WI 53402

Dog-Friendly Walks

Burn off some calories after dinner by taking your pooch for a walk. Check out these dog-friendly places to take your dog for a walk by clicking here.

Know a Spot?

Do you know a spot where you could take a pup? The Racine County Eye would love to know. Let Emma know by emailing ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com with referrals, questions, or concerns.

